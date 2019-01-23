Discovery Hires Avi Saxena as Chief Technology Officer

The former Amazon exec joins the TV networks group as it makes a big direct-to-consumer push across international markets.

As Discovery Communications ramps up a direct-to-consumer push across international markets, the U.S.-based TV networks group has hired Avi Saxena, former vp of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer, direct-to-consumer.

Saxena will help oversee Discovery’s direct-to-consumer push in the U.S. and internationally with its Eurosport Player, DPlay and a new GolfTV streaming service products. He will also lead a new Seattle office as a hub for Discovery's direct-to-consumer team.

The hire was announced by Peter Faricy, another Amazon veteran who was named Discovery’s CEO, global direct-to-consumer, in August 2018. At Amazon, Faricy oversaw the growth of the Amazon Marketplace, the company’s third-party seller business, and previously led the e-tailer's music and movies categories.

“Having worked closely with Avi at Amazon, I know his track record for creating best-in-business technology systems,” said Faricy in a statement. Discovery is getting deeper into escalating streaming wars against Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu, just as new services are in the works from NBCUniversal, Disney and WarnerMedia.

“Discovery is embarking on so many exciting initiatives-–from food and home to cars, golf and live sports. We look forward to opening these opportunities to the incredible pool of talent in Seattle as we add to Discovery’s existing global tech team," Faricy added.

Before joining Amazon Marketplace, Saxena worked at Microsoft and a host of Internet startups.