Discovery Inks Global Partnership With The Explorers Club

The two organizations announced a multiyear, global partnership that will "showcase, support and advance the extraordinary scientific achievements" of The Explorers Club across Discovery Channel platforms around the world.

Through the agreement, Discovery will invest in new exploration and research through a new Explorers Fund. The content from these Discovery-funded expeditions — as well as additional series, films and documentaries highlighting the work of The Explorers Club members — will be featured exclusively on Discovery Channel and its digital platforms, promoting The Explorers Club mission on a global scale.

In addition, the deal gives Discovery Channel access to the full historical archives of The Explorers Club, including 13,000 books, 1,000 museum objects, 5,000 maps and 500 films. The catalog will serve as the foundation of additional educational content creation.

The nonprofit Explorers Club is described as "an international multidisciplinary professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and the ideal that it is vital to preserve the instinct to explore." Members of the club, founded in 1904, have included astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Sally Ride; President Teddy Roosevelt; aviator Charles Lindbergh;, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos; and scientist and conservationist Jane Goodall.

"Explorers are the ultimate storytellers, and we are thrilled to partner with The Explorers Club to provide funding for exploration and then share these adventures with viewers everywhere," said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual at Discovery Inc. "We have always sought to use storytelling on our platforms to excite the public about exploration, science and the natural world, and our partnership with The Explorers Club will advance this mission in compelling new ways."

The partnership with Discovery Channel "will help us continue to fulfill The Explorers Clubs mission since 1904, which has been to promote exploration by all possible means," said Richard Wiese, president of The Explorers Club. "Both organizations are committed to exploration in the pursuit of scientific understanding for the betterment of humanity for all life on earth and beyond."

Among the achievements of its members are the first to summit Mt. Everest (Sir Edmund Hillary), first to the North Pole (Robert Peary), first to the South Pole (Roald Amundsen), first to the deepest point in the ocean (James Cameron) and first to the moon (Neil Armstrong).

Discovery Channel will provide funding for member expeditions across land, sea, air and space, giving audiences the opportunities to view these accomplishments on linear and digital platforms. Discovery Channel and The Explorers Club will work on projects highlighting past and upcoming journeys.

Last year, the teams collaborated on Confessions From Space: Apollo, which included interviews with members who were recognized at the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

At its annual dinner, The Explorers Club will honor member Victor Vescovo with the 2020 Explorers Club Medal for his record-breaking voyage to the bottom of all five oceans, which is the subject of the upcoming Discovery Channel series Expedition Deep Ocean.