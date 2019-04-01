Discovery to Launch Global SVOD Service With BBC Natural History Content

The partners also unveil a deal to split up the channels in their British TV joint venture UKTV.

TV giant Discovery Inc. and BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, on Monday unveiled a series of long-term agreements, including a multimillion-dollar content partnership and a 10-year licensing deal covering BBC natural history and other factual programming, which will help power a new global subscription VOD service that Discovery said it would launch by 2020.

The 10-year content partnership, financial terms of which weren't disclosed, will see Discovery become the exclusive global home of the BBC's landmark natural history programs — including the Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Life franchises— for SVOD. The recently launched Dynasties series, hosted by Sir David Attenborough, is included in the deal, as are future BBC-commissioned landmark series.

The deal, which includes SVOD rights to hundreds of hours of BBC programming across factual genres, will cover all territories outside the U.K., Ireland and Greater China. Discovery will package the BBC shows together with its own natural history and factual programming, along with experiences to be unveiled at a later point, for the worldwide SVOD service.

"All of this iconic content will form one of the pillars of a new global streaming service, which will also include some of the best of Discovery’s programming library, original content created for the service, and experiences and offerings that go well beyond video," Discovery said.

"The new platform will be the first global direct-to-consumer service with the category’s most iconic IP, including the Planet Earth series, future sequels and spinoffs to all existing landmark series, and new exclusive natural history and science programming coming in the future," said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery. "There is tremendous value in the marketplace for these programming categories, which have broad appeal and strong multigenerational engagement, and we hope to fill the void in the global marketplace for a dedicated high-quality product."

He also highlighted that the SVOD service will be part of Discovery's "growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer services that will enable fans to ‘view and do.'"

Added Tony Hall, the director-general of the BBC: "This is our largest-ever content sales deal. It will mean BBC Studios and Discovery will work together to take our content right across the globe through a new world-beating streaming service." He added: "This is brilliant news for audiences here as it will enable the BBC to invest even more in factual programming for them. That’s also why BBC Studios taking control of the UKTV channels that best fit our programs is good news. It means a secure future with long-term commercial returns."

BBC and Discovery also announced they have struck a deal to split up the British channels in their TV joint venture UKTV. Discovery acquired its 50 percent stake in UKTV last year as part of its $14.6 billion takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive.

BBC Studios will take full control of UKTV's seven entertainment channels, which include W — which has aired such shows as Code Black; male-centric comedy and sports network Dave; Gold, which features classic British comedies; and the female-centric Alibi, which features shows such as Quantico. Discovery will take control of UKTV's lifestyle channels including Good Food, Home and Really.

As part of the UKTV deal, BBC Studios will make payments totaling 173 million pounds, or $225 million, to Discovery.