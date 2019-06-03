Discovery to Launch Video Game Studio (Exclusive)

The new studio will develop and distribute games based off of popular TV franchises on the company's series of networks with the help of established video game publishers such as Ubisoft and Jam City.

Discovery, Inc., the New York-based media company which owns and operates such television networks as Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, is launching Discovery Game Studios, a video game studio that will serve create, license and distribute games for PC, console and mobile platforms.

The titles developed at Discovery Game Studios are inspired by the company's roster of television series from networks including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, HGTV and TLC.

The new gaming studio is currently working directly with major video game developer partners such as Ubisoft, mobile game makers Jam City, Polish publisher Playway Games, Code Horizon Studios and Chilean indie studio Gamaga.

The video game industry is currently experiencing a major boom, hitting global sales of over $43 billion in 2018, according to the NPD Group. Media, tech and Hollywood brands from Google to Apple to J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot have launched moves into the gaming space in the past year.

"We are always working to find new and exciting ways to interact with our fans and give them more content from their favorite shows," Matt Bonaccorso, director, marketing and digital products at Discovery, Inc., says. "Whether it’s exploring the world’s harshest environments or most stunning animal life, or investigating true crimes or perfect dress options, Discovery Game Studios is focused on creating innovative and interactive experiences that not only build upon the success of our series, but also surprise and delight our fans."

Discovery Game Studios will be led by Ian Woods, senior vp, international consumer products at Discovery, Inc. "I am incredibly proud to lead Discovery’s innovative and passionate international consumer products team," says Woods. "With digital games now falling within that organization, Discovery can truly deliver to consumers across all categories and touchpoints of our business."

The studio currently has 12 titles on the market, including Code Horizon's PC game Gold Rush: The Game, based on the Discovery Channel TV series, and children's educational mobile app Discovery #MINDBLOWN. There are more than a dozen other games currently in the works at Discovery Game Studios, including adaptations of popular franchises such as Deadliest Catch, Naked & Afraid and Moonshiners.