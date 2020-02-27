Hulu's Lisa Holme to Oversee Discovery's Direct-to-Consumer Content Strategy

The vp, content acquisitions at Hulu has worked at the streamer since 2010 and now takes on the new role of group senior vp, content and commercial strategy, direct-to-consumer at Discovery's Los Angeles office.

Discovery has named Hulu’s vp, content acquisitions Lisa Holme to the role of head of its direct-to-consumer content strategy.

The company made the announcement Thursday after Peter Faricy, the company's CEO of global direct-to-consumer mentioned the hire on Discovery's fourth-quarter earnings conference call. As group senior vp, content and commercial strategy, direct-to-consumer Holme will report to him.

Holme, who has worked for Hulu since 2010, will lead Discovery’s content strategy for its growing digital business. The former production executive at Illumination Entertainment used to also work as a business analyst at consulting firm McKinsey.

In the newly created role, Holme will be responsible for "setting the content strategy for Discovery’s DTC products in the U.S., including the curation, commissioning and acquisition of content." She will also manage commercial strategy, with a specific focus on distribution partners "in alignment with Discovery’s advertising sales teams."

"Lisa brings an impressive track record of success in content to Discovery and will be a key leader as we scale our direct-to-consumer businesses," said Faricy. "Lisa’s leadership of our DTC content strategy and commercial partnerships will further bolster Discovery’s position as the leader in unscripted entertainment across all platforms."

Said Holme: "Discovery has excelled at delivering unique and entertaining content to a global fan base of customers. I'm thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment as the company expands its direct-to-consumer presence, building on its success with additional high-quality programming that will reach consumers in a range of compelling, new ways."