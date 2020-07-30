Discovery Partners With Cable Giants on Targeted Advertising

The company will work with the On Addressability initiative, which Comcast, Charter and Cox launched last summer.

Discovery said Thursday it was joining the On Addressability initiative launched by cable giants Comcast, Charter and Cox "to unlock addressable advertising capabilities" across its 18 U.S. networks.

The agreement will enable Discovery to offer advertisers dynamic ad insertion on linear TV and in VOD "delivered to aggregated household audiences across the Charter, Comcast and Cox cable television footprints, consistent with each company’s commitment to privacy," the firm said.

“Discovery has long been at the forefront of the movement to bring linear addressable advertising to the U.S. ad sales market,” said Keith Kazerman, executive vp, digital sales, advanced advertising and research at Discovery. "This initiative is a major milestone and represents a huge step forward in scaling Discovery’s addressable offering."

"When we launched this call to action last year, the focus at the time was working with distributors, such as Charter and Cox, to create the foundation. Now, we’re embarking on the next big chapter by working with programmers, such as Discovery, to build out that inventory,” explained Gina Mingioni, senior vp, strategy and operations at Comcast Advertising. “Discovery’s joining is a testament to the scale, support and industry adoption we’ve seen behind On Addressability.”

Discovery said its Discovery Ad Sales operation "has been a pioneer in advanced advertising since launching Discovery Engage in 2016, Discovery’s data management and analytics platform for targeting, optimization and measurement beyond age and gender." The new partnership brings Discovery’s addressable ad footprint to approximately 40 million households across the U.S., according to the company.

Launched in June 2019, On Addressability is looking to pioneer a linear and VOD TV solution for addressable advertising to allow marketers to better target audiences and "maximize the impact and value of TV as a scalable and sustainable marketing platform." AMC Networks also recently joined the initiative.