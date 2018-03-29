Discovery Reports 14 Percent Gender Pay Gap for Largest U.K. Unit

Including Discovery's other U.K. operations, the pay gap amounts to 6.7 percent.

Discovery Inc. on Thursday reported a gender pay gap of 13.5 percent for its largest U.K. unit, Discovery Corporate Services in London.

It said that male staffers on average earn that much more than female employees, with the gap in terms of bonuses amounting to 49 percent.

Including Discovery's other U.K. operations, the pay gap amounts to 6.7 percent, and the bonus gap to 32.3 percent, according to a report issued by the company, led by president and CEO David Zaslav.

Companies, including in the media and entertainment industries, with more than 250 employees are required in the U.K. to report figures for their gender pay gaps.

The gender gap is "significantly smaller than the U.K. average pay gap of 18.4 percent," Amy Girdwood, executive vp human resources, said in the introduction to the report.

Discovery also highlighted that some U.K.-based top executives, including JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International, boost the gender gap figure reported. Girdwood added that the company would continue to track progress, but doesn't believe that "there are any particular areas of concern."