Discovery Swings to Quarterly Loss on Scripps Acquisition Costs

The company, led by CEO David Zaslav, posts its latest results.

Discovery Inc., led by CEO David Zaslav, on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with earnings of $215 million in the year-ago period on costs related to its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive in March.

The company cited "lower operating results, higher restructuring charges, other transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Scripps and higher interest expense, which were partially offset by a tax benefit in the first quarter of 2018 versus an expense in the prior year and the debt extinguishment charge last year."

Quarterly revenue increased 43 percent to $2.3 billion due to the Scripps acquisition, with the company's U.S. networks unit posting a 55 percent advertising improvement to $627 million, or 3 percent when adjusted for transactions. Overall U.S. networks revenue rose 42 percent during the latest quarter to $1.74 billion.

First quarter international networks revenues jumped 47 percent to $1.09 billion, or 28 percent when stripping out the Scripps acquisition and currency impacts.

Discovery in March closed its acquisition of Scripps, creating a powerhouse in the unscripted and lifestyle content field that combined assets like the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and OWN with Scripps' HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network channels.

The Discovery acquisition came during increased content industry consolidation, with big companies getting even bigger to gain leverage over competitors and allow for cost cuts. That comes as the number of U.S. pay TV subscribers has fallen amid cord-cutting and competition from digital outlets like Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube.

"The first quarter of 2018 was a historic and pivotal period for Discovery... As our industry continues to evolve, we are uniquely positioned to maximize the value of our traditional pay TV business while driving new opportunities and growth from our digital and direct to consumer businesses around the world," Zaslav said in a statement.

Zaslav and other top Discovery execs will hold an analyst call on Tuesday morning to discuss cost savings and revenue benefits anticipated from the Scripps acquisition, as well as provide a full-year outlook on the combined company's performance.