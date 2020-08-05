Discovery U.S. Ad Revenue Drops Less Than Expected Amid Pandemic

The company, led by CEO David Zaslav, reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Discovery on Wednesday reported lower, but better-than-expected financials, including U.S. advertising revenue, for the second quarter amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had its first full-quarter impact in the period.

U.S. ad revenue ended the three-month period down 14 percent, compared to the average Wall Street forecast for a 16 percent drop.

The company's U.S. TV advertising had been down 20 percent in April, while May and June were looking somewhat better, management had previously said. In mid-June, president and CEO David Zaslav told an investor conference that Discovery's April advertising came in down 18 percent from the year-ago period, and "May and June look to be better, significantly better."

Zaslav on Wednesday's earnings conference call said the company was "putting the finishing touches on an aggregated direct-to-consumer product for the U.S." and would reveal details "in the very near future." Management has repeatedly described the service as a way to reach the growing number of people who want access to its content but not traditional pay TV.

"We generated significant free cash flows in the second quarter, demonstrating the durability of our business, especially against the backdrop of a historic disruption to the global advertising market due to the impacts of the pandemic," said Zaslav. "We are cautiously optimistic about the global outlook for the rest of the year and firmly believe that the long-term prospects for Discovery remain as vibrant as ever."

He also highlighted "our significant liquidity cushion and the initial signs of stabilization that we're seeing in many of our key markets around the world," telling Wall Street that Discovery would resume returning capital to shareholders via stock buyback.

Total share of viewing across Discovery's international portfolio of brands in the second quarter improved 4 percent on average, with "strong" share growth in India, U.K. and Italy. The firm also said that its portfolio of U.S. networks in the quarter "gained more share in primetime than any other TV portfolio in each of our target demos."

And the firm said TLC "delivered its best quarter in network history and was the top network across all of TV on Sunday nights among women 25-54, people 25-54 and women 18-49, driven by the performance of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The network also continues to be the No. 1 destination for women on cable TV in 2020."

Discovery previously also said its direct-to-consumer services, such as entertainment streaming offer dplay, have seen subscriber demand amid the pandemic. And its lifestyle networks, led by TLC, have touted ratings and viewing share gains.

Discovery had on March 24 withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance due to the pandemic, warning of "unprecedented economic uncertainty" and highlighting the "unknown impact" of the pandemic on its financial results. It mentioned the Tokyo Summer Olympics postponement to 2021 as one pandemic result affecting future results. The firm also revealed it had drawn down $500 million from a revolving credit facility to shore up its balance sheet.

Discovery had mentioned in reporting its first-quarter earnings that, in response to the pandemic, it "pursued a number of cost savings initiatives that it believes will offset a portion of potential revenue losses and deferrals due to the impact of COVID-19, through the implementation of travel, marketing, production and other operating cost reductions." It didn't share further details.

On Wednesday, it provided an update, saying selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 15 percent in the second quarter, "primarily due to lower marketing-related expenses and, as a result of COVID-19, a reduction in travel costs."

Quarterly U.S. revenues of $1.76 billion decreased 6 percent from the prior-year period on the lower advertising revenue, "primarily driven by a decline in demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and, to a lesser extent, secular declines in the pay TV ecosystem and lower inventory, partially offset by higher overall ratings and pricing."

U.S. distribution revenue increased 7 percent though, "primarily driven by increases in contractual affiliate rates and certain non-recurring items, partially offset by a decline in linear subscribers." As of June 30, subscribers to Discovery's fully distributed networks were 5 percent lower than a year earlier.

Discovery's second-quarter total revenue fell 12 percent to $2.54 billion, with earnings down 71 percent to $271 million and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, down 12 percent to $1.13 billion. Free cash flow, a metric that management and Wall Street have been focusing on more in recent quarters and that covers cash left over after a company pays for its operating expenses and capital expenditures, rose 47 percent to $879 million.