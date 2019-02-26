Discovery U.S. Ad Revenue Growth Slows Amid Flagship Ratings Challenges

The cable networks company, led by CEO David Zaslav, last year closed its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive.

Discovery on Tuesday swung back to better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings after posting a year-ago loss, but U.S. advertising revenue growth slowed amid ratings challenges at its flagship Discovery Channel.

The company, which last year closed its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, posted quarterly earnings of $269 million, or 38 cents per share, or 82 cents per share on an adjusted basis excluding charges, compared with a year-ago loss of $1.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, rose 86 percent, or 5 percent when excluding the impact of transactions, to $1.2 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 51 percent to $2.8 billion, but it fell 2 percent when excluding the impact of transactions, with a 1 percent gain in the U.S. more than offset by flat international results and weaker education business results.

In the U.S., Discovery in its first fourth-quarter and full-year results since closing the Scripps deal reported an advertising revenue improvement of 3 percent, down from its third-quarter increase of 5 percent, citing the "continued monetization of digital content offerings and an increase in pricing, partially offset by the impact of audience declines on our linear networks," led by the Discovery Channel.

"It was a very challenging quarter for the flagship, while TLC, Food and Travel all saw growth," said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger in a preview of the earnings report.

Meanwhile, U.S. distribution revenue grew 1 percent after no change in the third quarter. The slight uptick is "primarily reflecting increases in contractual affiliate rates, partially offset by a decline in overall subscribers," Discovery said. "On a pro forma combined basis, total portfolio subscribers for December 2018 were 4 percent lower than December 2017 and subscribers to our fully distributed networks were flat with the prior year, primarily

due to additional carriage on streaming platforms toward the end of the year, which offset the overall trend of

subscriber declines."

Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav at an industry conference in December had said that the company's flagship Discovery Channel "has some ratings challenges, but is still the number 1 (non-sports) channel in America for men." He said that Discovery ratings have been "down" amid "some softness," which would push U.S. advertising revenue for the fourth quarter "a little" below previous expectations of 3 percent-5 percent growth, which analysts thought to mean 2 percent-3 percent.

Production issues with auto-themed series Fast N' Loud that have delayed the return of the show into 2019 contributed to this, Zaslav said, but added that the company was looking better than expected in terms of affiliate fee revenue.

"2018 was a transformational year for Discovery, highlighted by our operational accomplishments, our strong progress in synergy generation and our overall solid financial performance, as we continued powering people's passions around the world," Zaslav said on Tuesday. "Discovery is a differentiated global content company, and we are optimistic that we will continue to build on all of our operating momentum to drive additional shareholder value into the future."