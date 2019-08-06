Discovery U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 6 Percent Despite Ratings, Subscriber Declines

The cable networks company, which is led by CEO David Zaslav and last year closed its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, reports its latest financials.

Discovery Inc. on Tuesday posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and higher U.S. advertising revenue despite drops in ratings and pay TV subscribers amid cord-cutting.

The earnings report came more than a year after Discovery closed its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, meaning the financials provided the first like-for-like comparisons with the year-ago quarter since the deal.

Discovery posted quarterly earnings of $947 million, or $1.33 per share, or adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents. The latter figure excludes a one-time, non-cash tax benefit from a restructuring across several international markets that amounted to $455 million. The result compared with a year-ago loss of $216 million, or 30 cent per share.

Second-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to $2.89 billion and was driven by a 5 percent increase in the U.S., including a gain of 6 percent in U.S. advertising revenue. Discovery said the ad gain was "primarily driven by increases in pricing and, to a lesser extent, inventory, as well as the continued monetization of digital content offerings, partially offset by lower overall ratings and the impact of audience declines in the aggregate on our linear networks." Distribution revenue in the U.S. rose 5 percent.

“Domestically we believe there is upside to our 4.0 percent advertising growth outlook, which is an acceleration from the 3.1 percent result in the first quarter,” MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler had written in his earnings preview. “Advertising gains should be able to offset likely weakness in distribution resulting from increased cord cutting, although our 5 percent view remains intact (and hopefully gets supports from virtual [distribution] deals).”

International revenue fell 3 percent to $1.02 billion due to the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Excluding that, revenue increased 3 percent as advertising rose 5 percent and distribution revenue climbed 3 percent, partially offset by an $8 million decrease in other revenue. "The increase in advertising revenues was primarily driven by higher pricing in certain markets in Europe and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of the UKTV Lifestyle Business [in a deal with the BBC] and expanded digital content offerings," the company said.

"We delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial performance, with the benefits of the Scripps Networks acquisition flowing through all areas of our global business, while also accelerating our pivot to digital and direct-to-consumer offerings with intellectual property that powers people's passions," said Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. "With an exceptional team in place, strong top-line performance and a healthy balance sheet, we are confident

in our ability to continue executing on our strategic priorities to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."

Discovery had on Monday said that its U.S. network portfolio now makes it the number 1 media company for female viewers. "Across all TV viewing in the U.S., including broadcast, the Discovery networks are the most watched for women 25-54 in live+7, total day, growing the group’s share to 16 percent," it said. "Discovery has four of the top five networks for women in total day with number 1 Investigation Discovery (ID), number 2 HGTV and tied for number 4 Food Network and TLC."

Said Zaslav: "Discovery continues to see meaningful share growth across female viewership with TLC, HGTV, Food, ID and OWN all continuing to build new franchises, attract a loyal audience and create an attractive brand environment. Combined with authentic talent and continued creative excellence, I am proud Discovery has become the number 1 television company for women across broadcast and pay TV and believe we have the opportunity for continued growth across share, length of tune and overall engagement."

Discovery management in its earnings conference call later in the morning is expected to again tout its growth strategy in digital and direct-to-consumer services.

Examples include Discovery’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create a global home for golf fans, which includes video streaming service GolfTV, and Discovery acquiring a controlling stake in Play Sports Group to create a cycling media powerhouse. More recently, Discovery and BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, signed long-term licensing agreements and a content partnership that covers BBC natural history and other factual programming to help drive a global subscription VOD service Discovery intends to launch by 2020.