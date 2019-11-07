Dish Adds Subscribers for First Time Since 2017 on Sling TV Gains

Charlie Ergen's company continued to lose traditional pay TV subscribers in the third quarter.

Charlie Ergen’s Dish Network on Thursday said it added 148,000 net TV subscribers in the third quarter as growth at streaming service Sling TV outweighed a continued customer drop in the traditional pay TV business.

Dish, which has consistently cited competition and has also been affected by carriage disputes, ended September with 12.18 million subscribers, up 148,000 from the end of the second quarter in June. The user count included about 9.49 million Dish pay TV subscribers, down about 66,000 from the end of the second quarter, and more than 2.686 million Sling TV subscribers, up about 214,000 from the end of the second quarter.

In the third quarter of 2018, Dish had lost 341,000 net pay TV subscribers. Univision and Dish at the end of March settled a carriage dispute that started when talks hit an impasse in June 2018. But a dispute with AT&T-owned WarnerMedia’s HBO has continued.

The quarterly net subscriber gain marks the first such gain for Dish since it added 39,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, which included 75,000 sub reactivations in Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands following a hurricane. When excluding hurricane impacts, its last quarterly sub gain was in the third quarter of 2017.

Dish reported third-quarter earnings of $353 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $432 million, or 82 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue totaled $3.17 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.40 billion during the same period of 2018.

"Competition has intensified in recent years as the pay TV industry has matured," Dish said in a regulatory filing about pay TV and streaming video industry trends. "We market our Sling TV services primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay TV services. ... We face competition from providers of digital media, including, among others, Netflix, Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Disney, Verizon, AT&T, Sony, YouTube, Fubo, Philo and Pluto that offer online services distributing movies, television shows and other video programming, as well as programmers, such as HBO, CBS, Univision, Starz and Showtime, that began selling content directly to consumers over the internet. Some of these companies have larger customer bases, stronger brand recognition and greater financial, marketing and other resources than we do."

Dish on Thursday also unveiled a rights offering to raise approximately $1 billion. A rights offering gives existing shareholders the right to buy additional shares in proportion to their existing holdings. Ergen, who beneficially owned approximately 51.6 percent of Dish Class A and Class B common stock as of Oct. 31, "has informed Dish that he intends to fully exercise all subscription rights allocated in respect of the shares he beneficially owns," the firm said. " To the extent any subscription rights would expire unexercised following the expiration of the rights offering, Mr. Ergen also intends to purchase all shares of Class A common stock that are not subscribed for by stockholders in connection with the rights offering. Dish expects to enter into a commitment letter with Mr. Ergen memorializing this intention."

Dish has said it would enter the U.S. wireless market as the fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor. It has said it has committed to the FCC to deploy “a facilities-based 5G broadband network capable of serving 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023.”