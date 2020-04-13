Dish Cuts Jobs Amid Virus Crisis

The company had 16,000 employees as of the end of 2019 and didn't say how many of them were affected by the job cuts.

Pay TV giant Dish Network has decided to cut an undisclosed amount of jobs and evaluate its business strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current economic climate, combined with changing needs of our customers and how we best serve them, Dish has made the difficult decision to reevaluate our organization," the company said in a statement. "This includes a focused set of staffing reductions to align our workforce with the current and future needs of the business."

It added: "It is not a step we took lightly. Our goal is to best serve our Dish and Sling customers, position the company to support our future wireless aspirations, and create long-term opportunity for our teams.”

"The pandemic has forced us to take a closer look at every aspect of our business, at our work volumes, our areas of focus and investments, and the performance of our team members,” CEO Erik Carlson told staff in an internal memo obtained by Reuters. "I want you to hear directly from me that we’ve made a series of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within In Home Services."

Details of potential further measures weren't immediately clear.

Dish previously reported it lost 194,000 net pay TV subscribers during its fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 334,000 in the year-ago period when carriage disputes with Univision, which have since been settled, and HBO hit results.

The company has been making plans to move into the wireless business ahead of the 5G era.