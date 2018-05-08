Dish Loses 94,000 Pay TV Subscribers in First Quarter

The satellite TV company, whose chairman is Charlie Ergen, added 91,000 Sling subscribers and lost 185,000 Dish TV customers.

Dish Network on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter earnings and said it continued to lose pay TV subscribers.

The satellite TV company, led by CEO Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen, lost 94,000 net pay TV subscribers after, in the year-ago period, losing 143,000.

The company ended the first quarter with 10.85 million Dish TV subscribers, down 185,000 in the period, but slightly more than 2.30 million Sling TV subscribers, a gain of 91,000 in the quarter.

Dish ended March with 13.15 million pay TV subscribers, down from 13.53 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Quarterly earnings of $368 million compared with $376 million in the year-ago period. Revenue of $3.46 billion was down from $3.68 billion.