Dish Network's Charlie Ergen 2018 Pay Rises to $3.1 Million

The billionaire chairman and co-founder of Dish Network made $2.4 million to run the satellite TV service in 2017.

Charlie Ergen, the billionaire chairman and former CEO of Dish Network, took home $3.11 million in total pay for 2018, according to an SEC proxy filing issued on March 19.

Ergen made $2.4 million for running the satellite TV service in 2017. His base salary was $1 million in 2018, matching what he received in 2017.

The main drivers for his total compensation remain stock options, for which Ergen received $!.36 million in 2018, compared to a year-earlier $654,033. And he received $749,685 in other compensation, just down from $786,021 received in 2017.

Ergen stepped down in December 2017 from his role as CEO of the company he co-founded, and was replaced by Erik Carlson, who was promoted from president and COO. Dish Network in 2018 sustained subscriber losses due to distribution disputes with HBO, recently acquired by AT&T, and Univision.

At the same time, Dish has seen subscriber growth at Sling TV. Carlson’s compensation for 2018 was $5.32 million, compared to total pay of $1.52 million a year-earlier.

Carlson received a base salary of $1 million last year, compared to a base salary of $519,231 in 2017. He received no bonus last year, but earned $4.18 million in stock option awards, compared to $654,033 earned in 2017.

The SEC proxy statement also indicated that Thomas Cullen, executive vp of corporate development, earned a total pay package of $3.99 million last year, against $1.18 million in 2017.