Disney Raises $6 Billion In Debt Offering

The Walt Disney Company has raised $6 billion in a new debt offering. The company disclosed the figure in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company registered six different notes, set to mature between 2025 and 2050, with values of between $500 million and $1.75 billion, and interest rates between 3.35 percent and 4.7 percent.

In the filing, the company says it intends “to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness (including commercial paper).” In other words, it may use the new offering to pay down other debt obligations. The company had long-term debt totaling more than $38 billion at the end of its last fiscal year.

The company signaled its intent to raise fresh cash in a filing with the SEC on Thursday. It also released a note to investors warning about the impact the novel coronavirus is having on its business, including disruptions to its sports and creative content, the closure of its theme parks, and lower advertising sales.

Disney is one of a number of large companies turning to the debt market in recent weeks. Coca-Cola, Exxon, Pepsi and Verizon have all sold debt offerings.