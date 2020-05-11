Disney CEO Bob Chapek "Encouraged" by Shanghai Park Ticket Sales So Far

The exec said it was still unclear when the domestic parks would reopen.

Bob Chapek on Monday gave his first solo television interview since being named CEO of the Walt Disney Co. in February.

Joining CNBC's Squawk Alley, the exec noted that tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Park were sold out for the rest of week. The park reopened Monday after months of being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We’re very encouraged by what we see in Shanghai," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said.

Chapek said it was still unclear when the domestic parks would reopen, as the decision would rely on state and county restrictions being lifted. "We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way. We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible."

The Disney CEO also addressed when viewers might expect to see live sports return to ESPN.

"I won’t comment on any of the ones [leagues] specifically ... but we’re working very very closely with a variety of scenarios that will bring live sports back," he said.

More to come.