Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Fox Deal to Close "Soon"

Iger told the studio's annual shareholders meeting that the combined company will "hit the ground running" when the industry-rattling merger is completed.

As Walt Disney closes its industry-rattling $71.3 million merger with 21st Century Fox, chairman and CEO Bob Iger on Thursday said he expected that blockbuster transaction to close "soon."

"Our new corporate structure is designed to integrate these assets and maximize their long term value. We will hit the ground running as soon as the deal closes," Iger said at the Walt Disney's Co.'s annual shareholders meeting in St. Louis, Missouri.

Disney is paying $71 billion for most of Fox, including the film and TV studio, FX, National Geographic, an additional 30 percent of Hulu — bringing Disney's stake to 60 percent — and more, though not the Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network. Iger made no mention of possible layoffs to follow the closing of the Fox deal.

Disney is about to combine 20th Century Fox's film units with Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Disney Animation Studios and Disney's own live-action productions. The marquee Fox franchises Disney is set to inherit include James Cameron's Avatar series, while Fox superhero properties such as X-Men and Deadpool are likely headed to Marvel Studios.

Iger during his prepared remarks to shareholders also focused on Disney's upcoming Netflix-like streaming service and its theme park operations. The studio boss announced that Disney’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction will open on May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA and Aug. 29 at Walt Disney World in Florida.

During his presentation, Iger also addressed the studio's ESPN+ and Disney+ digital streaming services as its answer to the growing audience for streaming content and a declining base of subscribers for its linear TV channels. "Building our direct-to-consumer business remains one of our top priorities," Iger said, as he pointed to ESPN+ having passed the 2 million subscriber mark since launching in April 2018.

"The success of ESPN+ certainly bodes well for our Disney+ service, which will launch later this year," he added. The emergence of its digital streamers comes amid seismic shifts in the entertainment industry with the rise of streaming services like Netflix and growing competition for ad dollars from digital giants Facebook and Google.

Disney shareholder meetings typically include a sizzle reel opening of new film footage, and this year clips featured The Lion King, Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2, Dumbo, Alladin and Toy Story 4. The studio's 2019 slate also includes Avengers, Frozen 2 and Star Wars' Episode IX.

Earlier, during the business portion of the meeting, all nine proposed nominees for the Disney board of directors -- Susan Arnold, CEO Iger, Mary Barra, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Safra Catz, Mark Parker, Francis deSouza, Derica Rice and Michael Froman -- were elected following a shareholders vote.

Investors also approved an advisory proposal for executive compensation at Disney. Ahead of the meeting, Disney's board cut Bob Iger's compensation package by a potential $13.5 million.

And shareholders also voted down two proxy proposals from shareholders on cyber-security and data privacy and transparency for lobbying efforts by the studio.

