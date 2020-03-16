Disney to Close All North American Stores Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

All stores will close Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday announced it will close all of its North American stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All stores will close Tuesday. Disney will also close Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando. Disney hotels in Walt Disney World and its Vero Beach Resort will also close by March 20.

In its statement, the company said the move was being done "in an abundance of caution, and in the best interest of our guests and castmembers." It is unclear when the shops and hotels will reopen. "We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts," the company said in its Monday statement.

Would-be customers can still shop on the company's official site.

Last week, the Walt Disney Co. announced all of it North American parks and Paris park would be closed until at least the end of the month. The nearly unprecedented move came as pressure on the national, state and local level was being applied to businesses to help fight against the spreading coronavirus.

Nike and Apple have also made the decision to close all U.S. stores for the time being.

On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the state. Sunday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all bars, wineries, nightclubs, brewpubs and movie theaters to close, and also ordered all restaurants only do takeout and delivery — no sit-down dining.