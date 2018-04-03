Disney Could Acquire Sky News in Latest Offer to Seal Fox-Sky Deal With U.K. Regulators

The news came in an update published by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, which has been looking at concerns about Sky News’ independence from Fox.

European pay TV giant Sky and its 39 percent owner 21st Century Fox have offered to sell the Sky News channel to Walt Disney if that would help address U.K. regulators' concerns about Sky News’ independence from Fox.

The news came in a latest filing published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Tuesday, in which Fox made the latest offers to seal the deal.

The Sky offers published Tuesday included new details on a previously offered legal separation and ringfencing of Sky News, as well as what it called "a divestiture of Sky News to The Walt Disney Company envisaged to occur only after completion of 21 Century Fox's acquisition of Sky (and irrespective of whether Disney's proposed acquisition of 21st Century Fox reaches completion)."

The ringfencing proposal for Sky News now calls for the news operation to be established as an independent company with its own independent board, but with a funding guarantee for 15 years, up from 10 years in a previous offer.

The regulator is expected to consider both proposals as it explores the latest remedies and what they mean for its stance on the deal. Fox in December 2016 offered to buy the rest of Sky that it doesn't own yet. The CMA has previously said it is inclined to recommend the deal not get approved, but gave the companies a chance to submit remedies to change its mind.

Critics have voiced concern that the deal would give the Murdoch family that controls Fox too much influence over Sky News. The final decision on the deal will come from U.K. culture secretary Matt Hancock.

Sky said in a statement that it "believes that both of these remedy proposals comprehensively address any plurality concerns the CMA may have, and would guarantee the long-term future of Sky News and its ongoing editorial independence." It added: "As the regulatory process remains ongoing, shareholders are advised to take no action at this stage. The independent directors of Sky are mindful of their fiduciary duties and remain focused on maximizing value for Sky shareholders. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."

Disney's December deal to acquire for $52.5 billion many of Fox’s assets, including its stake in Sky, is separate from the Sky News offer. Comcast recently also offered to acquire Sky for $31 billion.

"If the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport agrees, and Fox acquires Sky, Disney would buy Sky News and agree to sustain the operating capital of Sky News and maintain its editorial independence," Disney said in a statement. "The divestment of Sky News to Disney is separate from, and not conditional on, Disney’s acquisition of Fox."

"21st Century Fox’s proposed remedies on Sky News should be enough to overcome the CMA concerns on news plurality over Fox’s bid for Sky," said one analyst in a first reaction.