Disney Donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas

The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, announced that they have pledged $1 million to help relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The donation will go to non-profit relief agencies "who will be undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as the provision of supplies – including food staples and basic construction materials – to those in impacted areas," according to a statement on the Disney Parks Blog.

"The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."

"The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache," Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line, said. "We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members."

Disney Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in The Bahamas, has experienced tropical force strength winds and employs more than 60 Bahamians, as well as several employees from other Bahamian islands.

In wake of the most recent forecasts, Walt Disney World announced on Monday that to maintain its "longstanding commitment to safety," it will adjust operating hours.

A number of organizations and public figures alongside Disney have pledged sizeable donations or have headed to effected areas to aid in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Royal Caribbean is donating $1 million to hurricane disaster relief and plans to collaborate with the Bahamian Government and non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation, as well as a network of Bahamian charities and the Bahamas Feeding Network.

"We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships —generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more — for direct delivery to the Bahamas. The trained employee volunteers we call the GO Team are on their way to assist with relief efforts. And we’re taking special care of coworkers and their families who were affected by the storm," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shared on her social media that she along with her B Strong team will be providing aid and disaster relief in Florida and the Bahamas.

The reality star has been posting multiple updates on social media about the team's progress, writing on Wednesday, "My team has flown over every island from shore line to shore line & we now have a full understanding of what is happening across 20+ islands. Now we know how to handle this relief effort by air, land and barge. It is a complete catastrophe."

Chef Jose Andres, who leads the non-profit World Central Kitchen, has also traveled to the Bahamas to help those effected by Hurricane Dorian.

How do we organize a response in Bahamas? Here’s our current map we are working from.... @WCKitchen has kitchens ready to go and shelters mapped out. If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans! https://t.co/yNzrfrKIaS pic.twitter.com/fa4sBN8qMe — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 1, 2019

So far the hurricane, which stands at a Category 4, has caused massive flooding across the Bahamas, causing at least five deaths.