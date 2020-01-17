Disney Drops "Fox" From 20th Century, Searchlight Logos

The labels will now be branded as Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios on releases.

Almost a year after Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox closed, the studio is making some name changes.

The Fox moniker has been dropped from the studio's 20th Century and Searchlight labels, which will now be branded as, simply, Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios.

The updated logo can be seen in the TV spots and some promo materials for Searchlight's upcoming release Downhill, the Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus comedy that opens Feb. 14, while the new 20th Century Studios label can be seen on the upcoming Call of the Wild adaptation due out on Feb. 21.

The original 20th Century Fox was formed in a merger in 1935 between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Film Corporation, while the studio's art house Searchlight label just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

As for television brands, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios, no formal decisions have been made about a possible name change.

In 2019, Disney and 20th Century/Searchlight titles made a combined $13.1 billion at the global box office, with 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures titles making up $2 billion of that gross.