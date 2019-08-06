Disney Earnings Disappoint Despite Hefty Studio Performance

The company's studio entertainment revenue showed impressive revenue gain, up 33 percent to $3.8 billion due to 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' and 'Toy Story 4.'

Disney shares were falling more than 4 percent after the closing bell on Tuesday after the entertainment giant's quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.

"Our third-quarter results reflect our efforts to effectively integrate the 21st Century Fox assets to enhance and advance our strategic transformation," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The company's studio entertainment revenue showed impressive revenue gain, up 33 percent to $3.8 billion due to Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4.

Overall, Disney revenue came in at $20.3 billion for its fiscal quarter while analysts expected $21.4 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.35 a share while analysts predicted $1.71.

Disney's direct-to-consumer segment showed a $553 million loss, up from $168 million in the same quarter last year, as it gets ready to launch Disney+ in November. That product, expected to heavily feature Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content, will compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access and other streamers.

Disney's losses at its DTC segment also reflect costs associated with its majority stake in Hulu and its increasing investments in ESPN+.

More to come.