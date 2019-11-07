Disney Earnings Show Strength in Both TV and Film Ahead of Streaming Launch

The conglomerate earned an adjusted $1.07 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter on $19.1 billion revenue.

The Walt Disney Co., reporting financial results five days ahead of the launch of Disney+, a streaming service that is meant to rival that of Netflix, said Thursday that its quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded the expectations of analysts largely on the strength of its film business with titles like Toy Story 4, Aladdin and The Lion King.

With costs associated with the creation of Disney+ mounting, the conglomerate saw net income fall to $1.1 billion in the quarter from $2.3 billion a year earlier. For the entire fiscal year, net income fell to $11.1 billion from $12.6 billion a year ago.

Disney earned an adjusted $1.07 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter on $19.1 billion revenue, with its giant media networks segment showing well despite challenges faced by the traditional TV industry.

Disney was expected to earn an adjusted 97 cents a share on $19.03 billion in revenue. Three months ago, Disney disappointed Wall Street with its quarterly report and its shares have slightly underperformed since then, though they were 4 percent higher after the closing bell on Thursday.

Disney's streaming service is set for its debut on Tuesday while Apple TV recently launched one of its own and WarnerMedia is set to debut its HBO Max in May next year. The repercussions of the streaming wars will not only impact Netflix but also the legacy TV industry as consumers cut their cable and satellite cords.

Along those lines, ESPN has been shedding subscribers for years, Nevertheless, Disney reported 20 percent year-over-year revenue growth in its cable networks unit and 26 percent growth in broadcasting.

Studio entertainment revenue surged 52 percent while parks, experiences and products showed 8 percent growth. Direct to consumer and international, where results from Disney+ will show up, saw a surge in revenue but the segment lost $740 million after losing $340 million in the same quarter a year ago.

"We've spent the last few years completely transforming the Walt Disney Co. to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience, and we're excited for the launch of Disney+ on November 12," CEO Bob Iger said Thursday.

Iger said Thursday that within five years Disney+ will contain 620 movies and 10,000 television episodes. By then, Disney will also be adding 60 original pieces of content annually to the platform.

