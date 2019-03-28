Disney Eliminates All Smoking Areas in Theme Parks

Designated areas will be available outside the location entrances.

Starting in May, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be total non-smoking parks.

Currently, there are designated smoking areas in both parks, but Disney Parks stated on its site on Thursday those will be gone as of May 1. Smoking sections will also be eliminated from inside the water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney District in California.

However, designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of parks and at Disney Springs in Florida. Smoking areas will remain available at Disney Resort hotels.

Disney also stated on Thursday that guests can no longer bring loose or dry ice into the parks. Visitors can get complimentary cups of ice for coolers at Quick-Service locations.

In other big recent Disney Parks news, it was revealed earlier in March that the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction is set to open May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim and Aug. 29 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Guests planning to visit Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23 will need valid theme-park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, for access, according to Disney. Demand will likely be record-breaking.