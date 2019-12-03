Disney+ Experiences Technical Problems

Tracking site Downdetector reported a surge in reports of outages and disruptions experienced by users of the streaming service.

Streaming service Disney+ appeared to be hit by technical difficulties on Tuesday evening, according to tech tracking site DownDetector.com.

Downdetector showed 2,070 reports of problems at 9:48 p.m PT, and the tracking company's heat map for Disney+ showed a disruption all over North America with a concentration on the west coast. There were also problems reported in Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, the only other countries so far where Disney+ is available.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Disney for comment.

At 11:15 p.m. PT, Downdetector reported only 44 reports and Disney+ appeared to be back working as normal.

This is not the first time Disney+ has experienced technical problems. The service infamously had tech issues on launch day last month. Following the problems, Disney released a statement that overwhelming consumer demand for Disney+ had caused the tech problems.

Dec. 3, 11:15 p.m. Updated with latest information from Downdetector.