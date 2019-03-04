Disney Hires Netflix Alum to Help Run Upcoming Streaming Service

Disney+ is expected to launch later this year and it will compete with Netflix.

Walt Disney Company said Monday it has hired former Netflix executive Tehmina Jaffer to help launch and run its upcoming Disney+ streaming service as the conglomerate's senior vp of business affairs for its direct-to-consumer and international segment.

Prior to joining Disney, Jaffer was director of original series for Netflix, where she helped develop business strategies for shows like 13 Reasons Why, Narcos and Maniac.

Disney+ is expected to launch later this year and it will compete with Netflix. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal also have products in the works that will compete with the worldwide leader in subscription, premium streaming.

Disney+ will feature original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm and it will serve as the exclusive streaming home for Walt Disney Studios films released this year and beyond, including titles like, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and new versions of Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin.

In her new role, Jaffer "will lead all aspects of business affairs strategy, policy and procedure for the Disney+ content and marketing team," Disney said Monday. She'll also work closely with Disney-ABC Television

"Tehmina is an outstanding executive whose expertise and experience will provide tremendous value as we continue to ramp up our Disney+ original programming efforts," said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+.

"Her insights into the evolving nature of deal-making in the streaming space are vital to our efforts," Strauss said. "Tehmina is smart, innovative and hardworking and I couldn't be more excited to have her join us."