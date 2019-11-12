Disney+ Hit by Technical Issues on Launch Day

Twitter users mentioned problems accessing the service or some of its features around 7 a.m. New York time, and Downdetector.com showed 6,900 reports of problems with the service around 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ streaming service appeared to be hit by technical difficulties on its launch day Tuesday.

Twitter users mentioned problems accessing the service or some of its features around 7 a.m. New York time, and Downdetector.com showed 6,900 reports of problems with the service around 7:30 a.m. ET. People mentioned problems signing up, logging in and streaming.

Users were allowed to purchase Disney+ on their computer, but once paid for, the streaming service would not load on smart TVs or on the PlatStation app.

An error icon would appear each time, showing Mickey Mouse and his dog, Pluto, in space outfits. It would then force users to exit the service. Another error page was just a blank screen that said, "Sorry something went wrong. Please try again later."

"Appears that the 'login' button does nothing at the moment," said one user. Added another: "Still offline in Va. sigh! Got to see about 10 minutes of the Mandolorian. Rats!" And a third tweeted: "#DisneyPlus is experiencing a server outage already hasnt even been "officially" out for little more than an hour was working fine when it wasnt out yet (3 a.m. when I watched mandalorian) very disappointing I'd expect better from #Disney."

Others urged patience though, with one user saying: "Its overloaded because it just launched... give them a minute for Pete's sake! I logged in at 3 a.m. early and it was great... just everyone Is excited all at once.. it'll work out people!"

Disney didn't immediately comment.

The company had earlier on Tuesday said that Disney+ has launched, as planned, in the U.S., Canada, and The Netherlands with nearly 500 films and 7,500 TV episodes.

Disney+ is set to launch in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico on Nov. 19. Disney also previously said that on March 31, 2020, Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and "a number of other countries in the region."