Disney+ Hits 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

The service had 10 million signups within its first day of launch.

Disney signed up 26.5 million people to Disney+ by the end of 2019, the company said Tuesday afternoon, ending three months of speculation about the early performance of the high-profile new streaming service.

"The launch of Disney+ has been enormously successful, exceeding even our greatest expectations," CEO Bob Iger said during a call with investors in which he revealed that Disney+ continues to add users at a solid clip, reaching 28.6 million paid subscribers as of Feb. 3.

The numbers were in line with expectations for the $7-per-month service, which analysts anticipated would have between 20 million and 25 million subscribers. The company said it defines a subscriber as any user for which it recognizes subscription revenue. Someone who pays for the Disney streaming bundle to get Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at a discounted price will be counted as a subscriber for each of those services.

Disney+ is currently only available in a handful of countries, including the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico, but will begin to roll out more widely this spring. With a 26.5 million base, it is still far behind streaming leader Netflix, which has nearly 68 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and 167 million subscribers worldwide. Disney-owned Hulu, meanwhile, has 30.4 million U.S. subscribers, and ESPN+ has 6.6 million subscribers, the company also reported Tuesday.

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12 with much fanfare, including an elaborate marketing push that plastered adds for the service and tentpole original series The Mandalorian across bus stops, cruise ships and Disneyland theme parks. Demand was so great on launch day that many people faced technical difficulties when they tried to sign up and stream programming, prompting Disney to issue a statement saying that the interest had “exceeded our high expectations.” The following day, Disney revealed that the service already had signed up 10 million subscribers.

Since then, there has been much speculation about how Disney+ has fared, especially as The Mandalorian captured the zeitgeist (and dominated the social media meme landscape) with the Baby Yoda character. A December Cowen & Co. report estimated that the service had racked up 24 million subscribers in the U.S. by the end of November, meanwhile a Rosenblatt Securities report from January suggested Disney would report that Disney+ had 25 million subscribers at the end of 2019. Much like streaming rival Netflix, Disney only plans to provide updates on Disney+ growth every quarter.

Disney has 63.5 million subscribers between its three services, with Hulu accounting for the largest percentage of the memberships though Disney+ already close to catching up. The nearly 12-year-old streamer grew by 33 percent from the same period last year with 27.2 million people paying for its standalone on-demand offering and 3.2 million paying paying for both Hulu on-demand and live TV.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ during the fiscal first quarter was $5.56, likely pushed lower than the $7-per-month price tag due to a discount for early subscribers and the discounted Disney bundle. Disney said that bundle pushed ARPU lower for both Hulu and ESPN+, as well.

Disney's streaming division continues to lose money, however, as the company invests to build up its infrastructure. The direct-to-consumer and international segment lost $693 million during the fiscal first quarter. The company expects Disney+ to be profitable in 2024 and Hulu to be profitable in 2023 or 2024.

Now that Disney+ has launched, Disney will begin to face questions about how it will retain its current subscriber base while also continuing to add new members as it works toward its goal of between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024. With the Dec. 27 finale of The Mandalorian, Disney+ is looking for its next breakout hit. It teased upcoming Marvel shows The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Meanwhile, executives are hoping that stocking the service with high-profile IP, including all seasons of The Simpsons and Star Wars and Marvel films, will be enough to keep people coming back in between tentpole launches.

