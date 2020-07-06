Disney Inks First-Look Deal With Colin Kaepernick

The overall agreement will extend across all of the corporations platforms, including ESPN.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday announced an overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick.

The newly formed partnership between Disney and Kaepernick's production arm Ra Vision Media will focus on scripted and unscripted stories exploring race, social injustice and racial inequality, according to Disney, which noted the partnership would help showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, said in a statement. "Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

The former NFL star has become one of the most prominent voices for racial equality. Part of the Disney deal will be a docuseries about Kaepernick's life. The former Super Bowl quarterback was the first to kneel in protest of racial inequality and police brutality during the National Anthem. He was subsequently blackballed from the league for years before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for the NFL's position on the peaceful protesting and encouraged a team to sign Kaepernick.

The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated, according to the company.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

On June 29, Netflix revealed that it would make a scripted limited drama series, Colin in Black & White, from Ava DuVernay that would follow the formative years of the quarterback.