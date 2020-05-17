Disney Issues Blunt Disclaimer Days Before Small Portion of Orlando Resort Reopens

The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex will once again welcome guests beginning Wednesday.

Days before a small portion of the Walt Disney World Resort reopens after months of being shuttered due to the novel coronavirus, the company posted a blunt disclaimer to would-be guests.

Disney Springs shopping and dining complex will once again welcome guests beginning Wednesday. And while Disney has made it clear that "enhanced health and safety measures" will be the utmost importance — guests still assume all the risk.

"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," reads a disclaimer on Disney World website.

It concludes: "By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

On Wednesday, only sub-contracted shops will be open in the Disney Springs. The next phase will start seven days later when Disney retail shops, such as World of Disney Store, and Disney eateries reopen.

Strict new measures have been put in place for the Disney Springs reopening which includes all guests and employees being required to wear masks. Guests will have their temperatures checked, and plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers. Custodians will be retrained to pay attention to high-touch areas.

It remains unclear when the actual theme park will reopen, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday gave Disney and Universal Orlando the green light to submit their reopening plans which would include a date.

Last week, Universal Orlando reopened its CityWalk shopping and dining area with strict new measures put in place.