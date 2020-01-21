Disney+ to Launch a Week Early Across Western Europe

The studio's new streaming platform will bow in the U.K., Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and across German-speaking territories, to be followed by additional European markets in the summer.

The Walt Disney Company's new streaming service Disney+ will roll out in the biggest European territories this March, with much of the rest of western Europe to follow in the summer.

Disney on Tuesday unveiled its roll-out plans for the director-to-consumer service, confirming that Disney+ will bow in the U.K. and Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and across German-speaking Europe on March 24. Further Western European territories, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will follow this summer. Disney+ is currently only available in Europe in the Netherlands, a territory Disney used as a beta testing ground before starting Disney+ in the U.S. late last year.

The March 24 launch date is a week earlier than previously announced. Disney+'s European service will launch with its original Star Wars universe series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as well as original titles including Encore! and Diary of A Future President.

The Western European service will cost subscribers £5.99 ($7.99) or €6.99 ($7.75) per month or £59.99 ($79.99) and €69.99 ($77.50) for a yearly subscription.

Disney+ signed up more than 10 million subscribers in the U.S. within a week of its Nov. 12 launch. The service is projecting between 60 million and 90 million global streaming subscribers by 2024.



