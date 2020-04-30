Disney Introduces Character Face Masks; Proceeds Go to Medical Supplies Charity

The masks, which come in sizes small to large are available for pre-order with an estimated June ship date.

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday debuted a new line of character face masks and announced proceeds from sales would go to charity.

The masks are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has rocked many companies, especially Disney.

The masks feature Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters — so, yes, Baby Yoda is available. Disney says it plans to donate up to $1 million in mask profits in the U.S. to Medshare. The Atlanta-based nonprofit delivers medical supplies and equipment around the world. Disney will also donate one million masks to MedShare.

The masks, which come in sizes small to large are available for pre-order with an estimated June ship date. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney, said in a statement shared on Good Morning America. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Watch the GMA segment announcing the Disney masks below.