Disney+ Sets Northern European Launch Date, Reveals Pricing

The streaming service will debut in eight more markets across the continent on Sept. 15.

The Walt Disney Co. has revealed the launch date and pricing for its streaming service Disney+ for eight more European countries.

Disney+, which debuted in North America on Nov. 12, will be available in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg from Sept. 15.

In Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg, Disney+ is priced at $7.88 per month or $78.88 per annum (€6.99/€69.99), in Norway the price is $7.19/$71.73 (69 NOK/689 NOK), in Sweden the cost is $7.37/$73.56 (69 SEK/689) and in Denmark the price is $8.52/$89.03 (59 DKK/589 DKK).

Disney+ is already available in several key European markets, with the service launching in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Switzerland on Mar. 24, and in France on Apr. 7.