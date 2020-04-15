Disney Offers Flash Sale on Dozens of Movies, From 'Sound of Music' to 'Star Wars'

With Americans homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio is offering deep discounts on digital purchases for select titles throughout the rest of April and May.

A continued blackout on moviegoing has prompted Walt Disney Studios to offer a flash sale for dozens of titles from its library, including all Star Wars movies, The Sound of Music and numerous 20th Century Fox films.

For a limited time, consumers in the U.S. can buy select offerings digitally for $4.99 to $9.99, a hefty discount. The studio is organizing the films into weekly, themed collections that will be available for a seven-day period.

With theaters closed en masse since March 20, Hollywood studios are rushing to take part in a digital home entertainment boom. Disney isn't an exception, despite separately relying heavily on its new subscription streaming service Disney+. Industry leader Comscore is reporting that on-demand sales are up at least 30 percent year over year.

Disney's sale kicked off Monday with "Feel Good Movies," a grouping that includes Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, The Joy Luck Club, Pretty Women, The Sound of Music, There's Something About Mary and Fox Searchlight's Little Miss Sunshine. Most would normally cost $14.99 to purchase digitally; this week, the pricetag is $4.99.

Star Wars movies will be on the higher side, or $9.99 to purchase. They'll be on sale from April 28 and end on May 4, timed to the fanboy holiday Star Wars Day. Older movies in the franchise cost around $14.99 to purchase, while the most recent installment, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, can be bought for around $19.95.

The Disney titles that are part of the "Princess Collection" (May 19-25) will likewise cost around $9.99 to buy. The include the classic animated pics Aladdin, The Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Documentaries from Disneynature will cost $7.99 to purchase, on average. They'll be on sale April 21-27, tied to Earth Day.

Otherwise, most of the movies featured during the promotion will start at $4.99. A number of the titles are from the 20th Century Fox library that Disney acquired following its acquiring 21st Century Fox, but aren't yet on Disney+, as are many of the other films that are part of the new on-demand promotion.

Those Fox titles include recent Oscar contenders Ford v Ferrari, Bohemian Rhapsody and Little Miss Sunshine, as well as box office classics The Devil Wears Prada, There's Something About Mary, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Doubtfire, among others.

Titles offered during the week of April 21-27 ("Family Fun Flicks") will start at $4.99. "Game Changers" will be for sale at the same discounted price from May 5-11, and include such films as Bend It Like Beckham!, Ford v Ferrari and Remember the Titans.

"Action Movies" — including Fight Club, Kingsman: The Secret Service and The A-Team — which will be on sale from May 12-18, followed by the Princess Collection from May 19-25.