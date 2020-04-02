Disney+ Originals Heading to Middle East Under Exclusive OSN Deal

Disney has no current plans to launch its streaming service in the Middle East.

Disney+ original programming is heading to the Middle East, following an exclusive deal with local pay TV and streaming provider OSN.

The Dubai-headquartered company has signed a deal with Disney to bring original shows from its SVOD platform, such as The Mandalorian, to its services in 17 markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt, starting April 9.

The move is understood to be the first time Disney+ content has been distributed through a third-party provider.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our alliance with Disney to bring the magic of Disney’s storytelling to our loyal customers," said OSN CEO Patrick Tillieux.

Disney launched Disney+ across European markets, including U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, on March 24. France was due to launch on the same date, but moved to April 14 following a request by the French government in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given that we currently do not plan to launch Disney+ as a standalone service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney+ originals to viewers in the Middle East," said Amit Malhotra, Disney's regional lead, content sales and distribution.

OSN has a long presence in the Middle East, where it launched in 1998, but in recent years has been losing ground to such newcomers as Netflix.