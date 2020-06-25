Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry

A push to rebrand the classic ride has been gaining traction due to its storyline tied to the disavowed 1946 film 'Song of the South'.

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the classic ride Splash Mountain would be retooled at its parks amid outcry over its ties to the controversial 1946 film Song of the South.

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in 1989 and the ride was subsequently added to Walt Disney World and other parks around the globe.

However, amid the ongoing worldwide anti-racism protests and conversations in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd, Disney found itself in the middle of the debate of what is acceptable, targeted at Splash Mountain.

The ride will be rebrand for The Princess and the Frog. The celebrated 2009 animated film featured an African American female protagonist. In its Thursday announcement, Disney said it has been planning on retooling the ride since last year.

"The point of having an Imagineering division is to plan, test, and implement new rides, redesigns, and refreshes. Of course they have been thinking about 'plussing' the ride last year — they are supposed to be thinking about such changes all the time," J.D. Connor, USC School of Cinematic Arts associate professor, whose courses include "Disney After Walt," said of the timing of the development. "And I would be surprised if they hadn’t been thinking about a whole bunch of different versions of the re-theming, up to an including getting rid of the ride altogether. They generate options! So what matters is the decision to go ahead, and that seems to have been made recently."

No date was given for the unveiling. While Walt Disney World is slated to reopen next month, the company on Wednesday said plans to reopen Disneyland were being postponed because state clearance concerning novel coronavirus pandemic outlines could not be given in time to keep to the schedule.

Splash Mountain is based off 1946's Song of the South, a movie so overtly out-of-touch and racist, Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger made it a point to note the film would never be available for purchase or made to stream on Disney+.

A number of petitions have been floating around online, one with some 21,000 signatures, calling for the ride to be rebranded, specifically for The Princess and the Frog.

This is not the first time Disney has altered a ride to change with the times. In 2017 Disneyland updated the classic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland due to sexist moments, like a bride auction and an instance of a pirate chasing a woman through a house.

