Disney+ Hits 50 Million Paid Subscribers

The conglomerate also said 8 million subscribers of the global figure were from India alone.

Since its November 12 launch, streaming service Disney+ has surpassed the 50 million paid subscriber milestone globally, the Walt Disney Co. disclosed on Wednesday.

The uptick in subscribers comes after the nearly 5-month-old service began to roll out in more countries around the world. On March 24, the service became available in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and other European countries. And it launched in India on April 3.

Disney said Wednesday that the India launch, which was conducted in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service, accounts for around eight million of Disney+'s subscribers.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” stated Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer & international. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

By reaching the 50 million milestone, Disney+ has shot past corporate sister service Hulu, which has more than 30 million subs. But it has a ways to go to catch streaming giant Netflix and its 167 million subs.

More to come.