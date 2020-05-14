Disney+ Picks Up Justin Baldoni's Teen Drama 'Clouds' From Warner Bros.

Fin Argus, former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter and 'Annabelle Comes Home's' Madison Iseman star in the true-life teen drama.

Disney+ has picked up Clouds, the inspirational teen drama that stars relative newcomer Fin Argus, former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter and Annabelle Comes Home star Madison Iseman.

The movie, which wrapped shooting in Montreal earlier this year, was acquired from Warner Bros., where it was produced by studio-based producer Andrew Lazar and his Mad Chance banner. The streamer is eying a fall debut.

Justin Baldoni, who previously helmed weepie Five Feet Apart, directed and also produced Clouds, the true story of Zach Sobiech, a high school kid who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Sobiech faced the disease by turning to music and writing the song "Clouds," which went viral as a YouTube video and reached No. 1 on iTunes prior to his death in 2013 at the age of 18.

The project is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher, written by Sobiech’s mother, Laura Sobiech.

Argus is playing Zach Sobiech; Carpenter is his best friend and bandmate Sammy; Iseman is his girlfriend Amy. Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell play his parents.

"I fell in love with Zach's infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” said Baldoni in a statement. "In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theater business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach's message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That's why I'm so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it's the perfect home and platform to bring Zach's incredible story to the world."

The movie marks the first narrative acquisition for Disney+, whose content and marketing president, Ricky Strauss, stated, "Justin has created a poignant and uplifting tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music and human connection. As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire, Clouds is a fantastic fit for Disney+ and our global audience."

Clouds is a Mad Chance/La Scala Films Production, co-financed by Wayfarer Studios. Casey La Scala is also a producer on the movie, while Steve Sarowitz, Wendy S. Williams and Cate Adams are executive producers. Ben Simpson is a co-producer.

Endeavor Content and Wayfarer Studios brokered the deal for the film.