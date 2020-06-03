Disney Pledges $5M to Social Justice Organizations

The company is also matching donations given by employees.

The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday pledged $5 million in donations to social justice reform organizations amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. The NAACP will receive $2 million, according to the company.

Floyd died Memorial Day after a white police officer used his knee to choke the African American man during an arrest in Minneapolis. The officer has since been fired and charged with his murder.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

The company is also matching donations given by employees to eligible organizations.

Disney noted Wednesday that it previously provided millions of dollars in grants for higher education, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

Facebook, Apple and Nike are among the companies that have donated to alike organizations and causes following the death of Floyd.