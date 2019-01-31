Disney PR Vet Kevin Brockman to Step Down Post-Acquisition

He will stay on through the transition, at which time his role, in its current form, will be eliminated.

Kevin Brockman will not be part of Disney’s next chapter.

The veteran communications executive, who has been with the company for 22 years, will be departing following the close of Disney's 21st Century Fox acquisition. He will stay on through the transition, at which time his role, in its current form, will be eliminated.

The move comes as the executive layer at Disney is set to undergo significant change. On the television side, Dana Walden and boss Peter Rice will join the company's ranks, and with them teams of employees in PR as well as other capacities. Rumblings of Brockman’s exit have made the rounds in recent weeks, with his name being bandied about for other top PR jobs.

“Kevin is a gifted communications strategist, a proven leader and a great team player who’s had an immeasurable impact during his long tenure with the Company as a key architect of countless communications initiatives that propelled our television business forward,” said Disney’s executive vice president and chief communications officer Zenia Mucha in a statement. “I remain grateful for his incredible expertise, his visionary thinking and his unparalleled ability to build partnerships. He’s been an invaluable colleague and will be missed by everyone who’s had the benefit of his guidance and support.”

Brockman added, “These past 22 years have been some of the most formative and fulfilling of my career. During that time, I’ve had the great fortune to be involved in several industry-shaping, groundbreaking endeavors, and for that I am truly grateful. I’ll miss working alongside my gifted Disney colleagues, many of whom have become mentors and friends, and will especially miss the amazingly talented, hardworking communication team that I’ve had the privilege to lead along the way. Now it’s on to the next adventure, where I’ll be rooting for the success of Peter Rice, Dana Walden and the entire Walt Disney Television team.”

Brockman was named to his current position in early 2008, and was tasked with overseeing all communications on behalf of ABC, ABC Studios, ABC News, Freeform, the stations and other assets. Brockman worked very closely with the company’s top executives, be it Anne Sweeney during her tenure or, more recently, Ben Sherwood, and was privy to the happenings at the highest level of the company. He began his career at Disney in 1997, having moved over from UPN. Prior to that, Brockman worked both at Fox and Radio City Music Hall Productions.

Brockman’s interests extend well beyond PR. In fact, he currently serves on the board of 2NDStage, a New York-based, not-for-profit theater group; and previously spent more than a decade on the board of GLSEN, a not-for-profit education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students, especially those targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.

For the time being, he's staying mum about his next steps. In a note to members of the media, he simply said, "Here's to the next adventure, whatever that may be."