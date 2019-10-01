Disney Promotes Jan Koeppen to Lead Europe, Middle East and Africa

He joined the studio earlier this year after Disney acquired Fox assets.

Jan Koeppen has been promoted to president of The Walt Disney Company for Europe, Middle East and Africa, replacing Rebecca Campbell amid a management shuffle at the studio's parks division.

Koeppen, who will begin his new role on Nov. 11, will become responsible for Disney’s direct-to-consumer, networks, media distribution and motion picture businesses across EMEA, excluding Disneyland Paris. His promotion follows Campbell being named president of Disneyland Resort and relocating to Southern California.

Koeppen will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment. He joined Disney earlier this year after serving as president of Europe and Africa for Fox International Channels and the 21st Century Fox division being acquired by the rival studio.

For the past six months, Koeppen has been president of television and direct-to-consumer, Europe and Africa, as he oversaw TV brands like ESPN, Fox, National Geographic and BabyTV.

"Jan is an enterprising leader who in the past year has made a positive impact on our EMEA media business. His passion coupled with his keen understanding of the EMEA marketplace will enable him to further advance our growth as we look to start rolling out Disney+ throughout the region in the year ahead," Mayer said Tuesday in a statement.

"I feel honored and humbled to be entrusted with this position, and I look forward to driving strong collaboration between our talented teams across EMEA and with our DTCI colleagues around the world,” added Koeppen in his own statement.