Decline at Movie Studio Leads to Drop in Income and Revenue for Disney
The decrease at the studio was due to tough comparisons, as in the same quarter last year Disney had 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Thor: Ragnarok.'
Walt Disney said Tuesday it recorded $15.3 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter and earned $1.84 per share after certain items, beating the expectations of analysts on both the top and bottom lines, news that sent its shares 2 percent higher after the closing bell.
Analysts were expecting Disney to earn $1.54 in its first fiscal quarter of 2019 on $15.16 billion in revenue. Disney grew its sales in two of its segments; media networks and parks, experiences and consumer products, but sales shrunk 27 percent at studio entertainment and 1 percent at direct-to-consumer and international.
Sales of consumer products suffered from a decrease in products based on Star Wars and Cars, the company said.
For the entire conglomerate, revenue shrunk less than 1 percent from the year-ago quarter while net income was down 37 percent to $2.79 billion, though the declines were expected.
Disney is expecting to close its $71 billion partial acquisition of 21st Century Fox by the end of June and launch its Disney+ streaming service by the end of the year, and CEO Bob Iger will likely address both when he speaks to analysts during a conference call scheduled for later on Wednesday.
Disney disclosed last month that its ownership of streaming technology firm BAMtech coupled with its 30 percent stake in Hulu — set to widen to 60 percent after the Fox deal closes — led to a loss of more than $1 billion in the 2018 fiscal year.
