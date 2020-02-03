Disney to Release Film Version of 'Hamilton' Stage Performance With Original Broadway Cast

The Lin-Manuel Miranda-led production will hit the big screen in 2021.

Disney is bringing Hamilton to the big screen.

The studio has won the worldwide distribution rights to the film of the original staged performance of the Tony-winning stage musical. The film will be released in North America on Oct. 15, 2021.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the original Broadway cast, including Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff and Phillipa Soo, among others.

The film that is described as "combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton."

Producers for Hamilton, the film of the original Broadway production, include Miranda, Jeffery Seller, and Thomas Kail, who also directs.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience,” said Disney chairman Robert A. Iger. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”