Disney to Release Peter Jackson Beatles Documentary

'The Beatles: Get Back' will look at the recording of the band's final album.

Disney has acquired the worldwide rights to Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary.

The Beatles: Get Back, which will look at the recording of the band's final album, will premiere in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 4.

"The Beatles: Get Back is a front-row seat to the inner workings of the genius of those creators," said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger in announcing the film during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning.

Jackson has previously said that he worked on the film with cooperation from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. For the project, which will follow the making of Let It Be, Jackson pulled from 55 hours of unreleased footage of the band filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 and 140 hours of largely unheard audio recordings from the Let It Be album sessions. The Beatles: Get Back also will feature footage of the band's final live concert as a group, their rooftop performance on London's Savile Row.

"Working on this project has been a joyous discovery," Jackson said in a statement. "I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people."

The Beatles: Get Back is being presented in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. Jackson produces alongside Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, with Ken Kamins and Apple Corps' Jeff Jones serving as executive producers.

Lindsay-Hogg directed the original Let It Be film, which was shot in 1969 but not released until 1970, after the Beatles had officially broken up. Disney says a fully restored version of the original Let It Be film will be released at a later date.