Disney to Release Princess Wedding Gown Collection

Brides will soon be able to dress like Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle, Cinderella, Tiana, Pocahontas, Aurora, Jasmine and Snow White for their special day.

One bridal boutique is really making fairy tales come true. Disney fans can have the wedding of their dreams thanks to an official line of Disney Princess wedding gowns that will debut in April.

Allure Bridals has teamed with Disney on the Fairy Tale Weddings Collection with 16 styles of wedding dresses that "capture the style and spirit" of princesses Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Tiana, Aurora, Jasmine and Snow White ($1,200 to $10,000).

The pieces will debut during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April and hit stores nationwide afterward. Ranging from sizes 0 to 30, the gowns include both ballgowns and mermaid silhouettes made of mikado silk, sparkly tulle, chiffon, ruffled organza, lace, crystal beading, pearls or appliqué embellishments.

Seven of the more extravagant styles will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto, including the first drop inspired by Tiana of The Princess and the Frog. The ballgown is designed with shimmering vines and floral blossom motifs inspired by the bayou setting in New Orleans.

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," says Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum in a statement. “Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

The launch comes from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons brand that helps fans get their "happily ever after."

