Disney Releases First Look Pic of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

In character, the actress sports Cruella's signature two-shade hair color and is accompanied by several Dalmation dogs.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday, Disney revealed a first look at Emma Stone in character as Cruella de Vil in Cruella, a live-action interpretation of the villain from 1961's 101 Dalmations.

The film, helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, also stars Emma Thompson. In Disney's tweet sharing the photo, Stone appears with Cruella's signature two-shade hair color, accompanied by several Dalmation dogs. Her henchmen stand in the background.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/fvRntdIVar — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

The film is billed as an origin story set in the 1980s, following a young, punk-ish Cruella de Vil. The character, known for kidnapping puppies to use their fur to make luxury coats, was last portrayed on the big screen by Glenn Close in the 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmations.

Disney confirmed that Cruella is set for release on May 28, 2021.