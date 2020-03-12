Coronavirus: Disney Scales Back 'Mulan' European Premiere in London

While the screening will still go ahead, all red carpet activity in London's Leicester Square has been canceled in an "abundance of caution."

Disney has scaled back the European premiere of its live-action Mulan, canceling the red carpet event due to take place in London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening.

The move — made by the studio "in an abundance of caution" over the outbreak of coronavirus — came just a week after Disney was forced to cancel a major European launch of Disney+ that had also been planned for London.

"In an abundance of caution we are downscaling this evening's premiere of Mulan and will no longer have a media line or red carpet. We will however continue to host the premiere screening as a contained inside screening event," the studio said in a statement.

Stars Liu Yifei, Yoson An and Donnie Yen and director Niki Caro were reportedly due to attend the Mulan red carpet, with the film set for release in the U.K. on March 27.

Several major releases have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, which on Wednesday was officially labelled a "pandemic" by the World Health Organization. Last week, the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed back to November, while earlier this week Sony's Peter Rabbit 2 was postponed until August.