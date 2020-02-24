Disney+ Launches Annual Subscription Discount Offer in Europe Before Launch

In the U.K., for example, the "introductory price" of £49.99 ($64.57) compares with the regular price of £59.99 and is available until March 23, the day before the streaming service launches in big European markets.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday unveiled a limited-time discounted pre-sale offer for the Disney+ streaming service in the U.K. and other major European markets where it is set to launch next month.

The "introductory price" of £49.99 ($64.57) for an annual subscription in the U.K., for example, is available until the day before launch and is equivalent to £4.17 per month ($5.39). Standard pricing at launch in Britain will be £5.99 per month ($7.74), or £59.99 ($77.48) for an annual subscription.

In Germany, the discount offer is for 59.99 euros ($64.90) for a year, compared with the regular full-year price of 69.99 euros ($75.72) or 6.99 euros ($7.56) per month.

One analyst said the offer mirrors early promotions in the U.S. and is designed to entice Disney fans to lock in a subscription for a year and give the company a chance to have subscribers make the streamer part of their lives.

"Disney+ offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service," Disney said.

At launch, more than 25 Disney+ originals will be available, including the The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney+ had reached 28.6 million subscribers as of early February.

The company recently moved up the Disney+ launch in the biggest Western European countries by a week. Disney+ will now bow in the U.K. and Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and across German-speaking Europe on March 24 instead of March 31. Further Western European territories, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will follow this summer.

Disney+ is currently only available in Europe in the Netherlands, a territory Disney used as a beta testing ground before starting Disney+ in the U.S. in November.