Disney+ Launch Dates Set for Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand

Disney's new streaming service will be available in the United States on Nov. 12.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday unveiled the first global launch dates — and pricing — for its upcoming streaming service Disney+, setting dates for Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Disney+ will bow in Canada and the Netherlands in tandem with the United States, where the service becomes available on Nov. 12. The Canadian version of Disney+ will be priced at CAD$8.99 per month, or CAD $89.99 per year. The Dutch version will cost €6.99 per month, or €69.99 per year.

At current exchange rates, the Canadian service will be slightly cheaper than its U.S. equivalent ($6.77 per month compared to the U.S. version, which will start at $6.99 per month). The Dutch version of Disney+, however, will be more expensive in U.S. dollars, at $7.75 per month, based on current exchange rates.

A week after its primary launch, Disney+ will roll out in Australia and New Zealand on Nov 19, priced at AUD$8.99 per month or AUD$89.99 per year and NZD$9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, respectively. At current exchange rates, those prices translate to $6.09 per month and $6.42 per month in U.S. dollars, respectively.

Disney said that more international territories will follow and that it expects to launch Disney+ in most major global markets within the first two years.

In the U.S., Disney will also offer a bundled package of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 per month. This will not initially be available outside the U.S.

Disney is throwing its full weight behind the new streaming service, which it forecasts will rack up 60 million-90 million global subscribers by 2024. In addition to a massive library of content from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, National Geographic and 21st Century Fox (including being the exclusive subscription video home for The Simpsons), the studio is investing heavily in original content for Disney+, with new live-action series based on its Star Wars and Marvel franchises, a new High School Musical series and a live action update to animated classic Lady & the Tramp among the plans for the platform.



